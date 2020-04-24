Jennifer Aniston surprises Friends fans with tremendous proposition | Instagram

The beautiful actress Jennifer Aniston one of the protagonists of the Friends series He shared great news for all fans of the series in one of his posts.

If you continue watching the adventures of Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Ross Geller, Chandle Bing and Mónica Geller this surprise will keep you on the lookout for any post that they carry out from now on.

The group of friends protagonists of the series Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer decided to take action in the matter to help those who need it most in this pandemic of the COVID-19.

With the objective of fundraising and to be able to help a part of the most affected population in these times they decided to undertake a project together.

“Hi guys! We are so excited to join the ALL-IN challenge to help people have the resources we need to feed during these times,” Aniston wrote in his post.

After this Jennifer announced what her fans never imagined, because officially invited a winner with five friends to participate as a front row audience of the meeting that the whole team will have in the special of HBOMAX.

In order to participate in the initiative proposed by Jennifer Aniston, you must contribute a minimum of 10 euros, all of which go to everyone towards the same fund: No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund.

The foundation benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen It is an excellent opportunity to help and have a chance to be part of one of the most iconic recordings in the series.

Although the recordings of the happy chapter have been delayed quite a bit, the wait could be made even longer for the fans after the premise provided by Aniston.

