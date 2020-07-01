Jennifer Aniston tired of just being recognized as Rachel in Friends | Instagram

Apparently the role that brought famous actress Jennifer Aniston to fame in the series « Friends » ended up being horrible for her, as she confessed to having been fed up with just being recognized as Rachel.

Without a doubt Friends is one of the best television series that has existed, which was issued in 1994 until 2004 and despite the years continues to conquer millions of people around the world.

Despite the great success, Jennifer Aniston, who was one of the three protagonists, confessed that she was fed up of being seen as her character Rachel Green.

It is worth mentioning that for a few months, the series managed to gain more popularity for the alleged rFriends special meeting for the HBO streaming platform Max.

However, nothing has yet been finalized due to the current pandemic, but it is clear that it won’t be a new season since it did have a closure when it ended back then.

On the other hand, it must be recognized that not all the actors were happy with the consequences that this project brought them, since it cost them a lot of work to stop seeing them as their characters.

It was in a round table where they participated six actresses on different topics where the truth of what Aniston thought came to light.

The celebrities Janelle Monáe, Reese Witherspoon, Helena Bonham Carter, Rose Byrne, Zendaya and Jennifer Aniston participated in this dynamic.

The latter was the one that made the most impression, as it made one of the most surprising statements mentioning that she was tired of being known as Rachel Green.

One of the questions asked was who had struggled to be seen in a different way than the industry imposed.

I couldn’t get Rachel Green off my back for long. I couldn’t escape ‘Rachel from Friends’, and he’s there all the time and you say, Deja Stop playing that damn show! « He started saying.

It should be mentioned that it caused him a lot of fear to play another character in some project, because she felt that it would not go as she expected or would not entertain as much as in her last series.

I remember the panic that gripped me. So, he almost did it just to see if he could do more than that. And it was scary because you’re doing it in front of the world, « he said.

The difficult thing to leave behind this character who managed to play for ten years, was not because he did not want to, but because people and industry did not allow it.

However, Jennifer Aniston acknowledged that over time she has stopped importing and turned the page.