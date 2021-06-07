Jennifer Aniston shares photos from the reunion

The meeting of ‘Friends‘It was also a party behind the cameras: Jennifer Aniston share some photos of the event on Instagram. The 13 lessons we have learned from ‘Friends’. How has the meeting of ‘Friends been received?

Last week, fans of ‘Friends‘experienced an unrepeatable event: the reunion of the protagonists of the series in an event full of revelations, surprises and a lot (a lot) of nostalgia. ‘Friends: The Reunion’, available on HBO Spain, celebrated the show’s legacy with its protagonists: Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. And now we have been able to take a look at all the selfies that were taken during the recording. That they are not few.

Aniston has taken the moment to share on her Instagram profile some photos of the ‘making of’, those times in which the six protagonists were still the best possible friends.

“Still enjoying all the love from #FriendsReunion. Thanks to each and every one of you. Swipe to see … the millionth selfie taken with the five of us … When two TOTALLY different worlds collide, @ _schwim_’s face says it all … The legend himself, our director from the first season, Dad James Burrows “

As the actress indicates, in some photo the veteran director of ‘Friends’ appears posing, James burrows, and also a snapshot of his partner (and love interest in and out of fiction) Schwimmer, sitting on the iconic couch next to Justin and Hailey Bieber. During an interview with Gayle King on Gayle King In The House, Aniston acknowledged that they were “naive” in believing it would be easy to return. “You have to remember that we haven’t been there since it ended and that moment was a very specific moment, when we were saying goodbye to something we didn’t want. We were deeply moved, but we knew it was time to say goodbye.”

