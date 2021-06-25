Jennifer Aniston says she and ex Brad Pitt are friends

Jennifer Aniston says she and Brad Pitt are “friends” 1:05

(CNN) – Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt get along very well.

The couple were married from 2000 to 2005 and the fascination in media and social networks for their relationship continues.

Aniston recently appeared with her “Friends” co-stars and real friends, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” and the conversation shifted to Pitt.

In September 2020, Pitt and Aniston participated in a live virtual reading of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” for charity purposes.

Aniston told Stern that far from feeling awkward acting with her ex “it was absolutely fun” playing love interests while reading.

Pitt and Aniston recreate gripping scene from 1:20 comedy

“Brad and I are partners,” he said. “We are friends”.

Aniston added: “We talked and there is nothing unusual, except for everyone who probably saw it and was wishing there was, or assumed there was.”

She later married actor Justin Theroux, but they separated in 2018 after more than two years of marriage and almost seven as a couple.

On the cover of People magazine this week, Aniston said she would definitely not try online dating and that remarrying is “not on my radar.”

“I’m interested in finding a great partner and just living a nice life and having fun together,” he said. That’s all we have to hope for. It doesn’t have to be set in stone in legal documents.