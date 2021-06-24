Jennifer Aniston Said a Male Actor From ‘Friends’ Was Unpleasant on Set

Remember last month when everyone was jazzed about the Friends reunion? Saaaame — everything was right in the world because the gang was back together to bring us laughs, memories, and tears if I’m being honest. But as it turns out, a mysterious guest actor wasn’t so pleasant to work with on set back in the day, according to Jennifer Aniston.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, along with Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer spilled the tea about this guest actor who didn’t seem to interested in being on set in the first place.

“The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behavior years later, and just said, ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behavior,’” Jennifer said, per People. “It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom,” she added.

“I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny, ‘”Jennifer continued. “It was just like, ‘What are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what we’re all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just shitting on it. ‘”

And in case your mind is running wild with guesses of who it could possibly be, don’t worry — it wasn’t Dr. Richard Burke! Tom Selleck was a total angel. “You just don’t know how cruel and unusual he is,” Jennifer joked before saying that “Tom has an angel’s halo over his head, it’s just a permanent halo over Tom’s head.”

Looks like we may never know who this mystery actor was, womp womp!

