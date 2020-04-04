Jennifer Aniston reveals the disorder she suffers from | Instagram

What is the quarantine of Jennifer Aniston like? Apparently it is terrifying because the actress has revealed that she has a disorder that makes it too complicated to stay at home.

It was in an interview for Jummy Kimmel Aniston revealed that she has been suffering from agoraphobia for some decades, apparently a term not well known.

I am agoraphobic by birth. This is a kind of dream, not a dream, obviously it is a nightmare. But personally, it hasn’t been a great challenge for me to be home, he shared.

The agoraphobia it is being afraid of places and situations that can cause panic, helplessness or shame; reason why the isolation is not very pleasant for the people who suffer it.

The most challenging thing is to hear the news and try to digest everything that is going on. I allow myself to do it for a while in the morning and another at night, and that’s it, he added.

Jen also confessed who her company are in these days of quarantine, her dogs and nothing else.

Not only are you washing the dishes, but you are washing your hands. I was crazy ordering everything the first week and then I realized that I had to go little by little because I was going to run out of cabinets, she said about what she does at home.

