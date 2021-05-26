Jennifer Aniston remembers the day Brad Pitt was on Friends

Lisa Kudrow agreed with Jen and said Brad “was fantastic” in the episode. The chapter where Pitt participated was “The One with the Rumor”, in season 8 in 2001, when the actors were married.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt in “The one with the Rumor.” (IMDb)

In said episode, Brad’s character was part of a “I Hate Rachel” club. in high school alongside Ross, played by David Schwimmer. The episode was a success on television, especially because Jennifer and Pitt were one of the couples of the moment in Hollywood.

“The one with the Rumor” (IMDb)