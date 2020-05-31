Photographer Mark Seliger captured Jennifer Aniston without clothes – .

The 51-year-old actress invited everyone to help people in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Patricia Carranza Alva

Sunday May 31, 2020, at 12:24

In order to raise funds against the Covid-19, Jennifer Aniston announced that the iconic nude photo will be auctioned off to provide free coronavirus testing.

The image was captured by the renowned photographer Mark Seliger, who will also auction iconic photographs of artists such as Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio, Kurt Cobain, Tom Hanks, among others.

The photographer joined forces with the association RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) to carry out a virtual auction through the page Christie’s.

In accordance with Mark Seliger all proceeds will go to food banks, women’s shelters and various organizations that help vulnerable people right now. “100% of proceeds from sales will go directly to charities! Offers will run until June 12 “said the photographer.

View this post on Instagram Today is a big day! I am thrilled to be partnering up with @radvocacy @christiesinc @vanityfair @beekmansocial @lundnyc to announce RADArt4Aid, a purposefully-curated fundraising and advocacy campaign to benefit COVID-19 relief charities. All 25 of the portraits in this collage will be auctioned by @Christiesinc with 100% of the proceeds of sale benefitting charities chosen by our featured subjects, which include @jenniferaniston, #mikhailbaryshnikov, #johnnycash, @kurtcobain, @lauradern, @leonardodicaprio, @drdre, @billieeilish, @tomhanks, #johnleehooker, @lennykravitz, @jlo, @officialjld, @jerrygarcia, @courtneylove, # Lin-ManuelMiranda, @willienelsonofficial, #BradPitt, @barackobama, @officialkeef, @njerlekidman @snoopdogg, @springsteen, @amyschumer, @ u2, @oprah, and @reesewitherspoon Our campaign’s benefitting charities include @americasfoodfund, @americanredcross, @bcefa, #CommunityFoodBankofNewJersey, @directrelief, #GetUsPPE, @goodfuel, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreel, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goetfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goetfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #Goodfreed, #GodUsPPE, #GodUsPPE, #Red @mealsonwheelsamerica, @middlewayhouse, @nafclinics, @newyorkcares, @princestrust, @supportandfeed, and @wckitchen # RADArt4Aid is live now on Christies.com and will be Open for Bidding from May 28 – June 12. Please join us in supporting COVID-19 Relief! A post shared by Mark Seliger (@markseliger) on May 20, 2020 at 7:10 am PDT

Through your account Instagram, Jennifer Aniston thanked Mark Seliger for making her part of this auction and published a video in which you can see the photograph of the actress completely naked.

“My dear friend @markseliger partnered with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction off 25 of their portraits, including mine – to the relief of COVID-19 … 100% of sales of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization that provides free coronavirus testing and nationwide care for people with insufficient medical services. Link in my bio to learn more about the auction. Thanks again to Mark for allowing me to be a part of this. ” Jennifer Aniston 51 years old.

Jennifer Aniston’s photograph has an initial cost of six thousand dollars, making it one of the most valuable in the auction.

