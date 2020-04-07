The actress went live on Jimmy Kimmel’s show via a video call to thank a nurse who was infected with the virus and is being kept in isolation

The idea of a celebrity entering a live television program, either broadcast from a dish or from the host’s own home, is becoming a common practice in these days of confinement, both inside and outside our country. Thus, we can learn first-hand and from the protagonists themselves how they are living the confinement in their homes and they can tell us how they see the situation the planet is facing as a result of the health crisis due to the coronavirus.

This is the case of Jennifer Aniston. The actress has participated in the Jimmy Kimmel program broadcast by the American network ABC, where in addition to narrating her days of confinement, she has given an unforgettable surprise to a nurse who contracted the Covid-19 and who to this day remains isolated and far from her family.

This is how it happened. Jimmy Kimmel had invited to his program, which these days is broadcasted from his living room, a cardiovascular nurse from Utah who contracted the Covid and who remains far from her two daughters for weeks to tell the whole audience how she is living the isolation. The virtual interview with Kimball Fairbanks, the nurse’s name, took a turn as Jennifer Aniston entered the scene to surprise her and thank her for her work as a health care provider.

Amidst the astonishment and surprise, Kimball Fairbanks could not contain her excitement as the legendary actress from ‘Friends’, also in confinement, entered the program live and became part of the video call. A virtual three-way conversation that is going around the world. Jennifer Aniston, in addition to leaving the nurse with her mouth open, wanted to thank her for her work, as well as all the health workers who are fighting to stop this pandemic. “I can only say God bless you to all who are out there working. I don’t even know how to express my gratitude for everything you are doing and for putting your health at risk. You’re just phenomenal,” said the actress.

But the surprise didn’t stop there. Jennifer Aniston, as a sign of her gratitude for her work, gave her a card with a value of $10,000 to redeem for a meal at home, in order to make the isolation that has kept this nurse away from her two daughters of four years and 18 months for weeks more bearable. Kimball Fairbanks could not believe what she was experiencing live and she kept showing her emotion for the conversation she was having with Aniston without even imagining it.

