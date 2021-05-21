Jennifer Aniston confesses that she stole Monica’s dress and still wears it

“I’m not a person who collects things. And then I regret it. In fact, I’m going to steal something tonight“she said. While Cox didn’t steal anything for herself, Lisa Kudrow kept the signature rings of her character Phoebe Buffay. She also ended up with a jar of” Cookie Time “cookies, which Matthew Perry got her.

For its part, David Schwimmer stole his “Professor Geller” poster from the museum office and drove his car with an “I Love Friends” plate for some time, according to a joke made up by Matt LeBlanc.

