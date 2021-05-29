Jennifer Aniston and the emotion she experienced at the meeting

It seems that the entire planet Earth has already seen the meeting of ‘Friends’ and, although it has been special for the viewers, its protagonists lived it in a special way. Jennifer Aniston has confessed that she felt very strong emotions during the event.

The eternal Rachel Green had to return with her companions to the reconstructed stages. Something that she has defined as “a blow to the heart” for herself and her friends. During an interview with Gayle King on Gayle King In The House, the woman with the most imitated hairstyle on the planet for three decades said that they were “naive” in believing it would be easy to return:

We idealize it. You have to remember that we haven’t been there since it ended and that moment was a very specific moment, when we were saying goodbye to something we didn’t want. It moved us deeply, but we knew it was time to say goodbye. Our lives awaited us ahead. We had our future in front of us. It almost felt like time had stopped and we were traveling back in time. There is something good in that, but then there is also a vertigo.

Without a doubt, we have all felt that little trip in time Aniston talks about, as if the two decades that separate the series and the reunion overlap and we only see the passage of time through the nostalgia and aging of its protagonists. A kind of alumni meeting that, the truth, Aniston already began to set in networks a few days ago when he shared a video of him during the first season. In it, we see how her companions do not even let her speak, like complete trolls, for the making-of.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io