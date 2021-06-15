Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return with the Morning Show trailer

Here the official trailer of the second part of the series. The role of Cory, the network manager who is obsessed with making The Morning Show the most watched newscast, but it is also entangled in denunciations and cover-ups of many things.

The new teaser puts the Morning Show team on a new course, as the presenter Alex Levy (Aniston) publicly leaves the show and his co-host, Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), is on the rise. And he dyes his hair blonde to take the desk. In addition, the trailer shows Alex telling Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) that she will not return, despite his protests, while the executive continues to try to play peacemaker with the female protagonists.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show. (Courtesy IMDb.)