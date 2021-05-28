Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer tangled in a love story? – The Sun of Mexico

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer They almost had a love story from the beginning of the recording of the series “Friends”, where they played the mythical couple of Rachel and Ross, revealed the two actors in the special program dedicated to the series and put online on Thursday.

The confession occurred when host James Corden asked the six leads of the famous comedy series if any of them had felt chemistry in real life. Both David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston said yes.

“The first season I fell quite in love with Jen”, said the actor, to which she replied: “It was reciprocal.”

An attraction that was not perceived at the time by the other members of “Friends”, revealed Matthew Perry (Chandler) and Courteney Cox (Monica).

“But it was as if two ships crossed because one of the two was always in a relationship,” said the New York actor. “And we never crossed that line. We respect it.”

“I remember once telling David that it would be a shame if the first time we kissed was on national television,” recounted the actress, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rachel in 2002.

“And of course, the first time we kissed was in that cafeJennifer Aniston continued, referring to the famous “Central Perk” set, in the seventh episode of the second season.

So we channel our adoration and love on Ross and Rachel

The special “Friends” program, put online Thursday on the HBO Max platform in the United States, was the occasion to tell a handful of other anecdotes, in particular about the relationship between Monica and Chandler.

“It was originally intended that they would sleep together in London,” but it was to be “a short story,” according to show co-creator David Crane.

It refers to the episode “The One Who Marries”, the last of the fourth season, in which Monica and Chandler, indeed, end up in bed.

But the reaction of the viewers (the series was filmed with a live audience), who celebrated with more than 20 seconds of applause and whistles when Monica poked her face out from under the covers, surprised the screenwriters.

“We realized that there was definitely more to exploit there and that we had to pay attention to it,” recalled Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the series.

On a more serious note, Matthew Perry opened up, in too short a sequence, about his difficulties during filming.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

“I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh,” he told the audience on set. “And that is not healthy, of course.”

“You never told us,” replied Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), amazed.

“I felt that every day” of filming, the actor insisted, harassed for a long time by an addiction to opiates and alcohol, from which he now claims to be liberated.