Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had it very quiet

The six protagonists of ‘Friends’ in the special meeting for HBO 17 years after the end of the series. (Photo: HBO)

Oh my God! Surely many fans of Friends endorse that phrase of Janice’s character when they come to a moment THE MOMENT in the reunion that can be seen from this Thursday on HBO.

Friends: The Reunion is not a regular chapter, but a talk by Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Mathew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer with the presenter James Corden, who at one point manages to uncover a great revelation.

NOTICE: From this point you will find a spoiler. A graaaaan spoiler

In some moments of the episode, the British presenter James Corden interviews the six protagonists in front of the famous source that appeared at the head of the series.

During the talk he dropped, as a question: “It is impossible not to realize that you were all young, handsome and successful actors. For me it is inconceivable that there were not, perhaps, off-screen romances ”.

At that moment the camera only focuses on Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), who with a significant look looks for Schwimmer. “Ehhh … good. I mean … David ”, the interpreter drains the bulge, passing the ball to her partner, who played Ross.

“The first season,” he hesitates. “In the first season I had a huge crush on Jenn,” admits Schwimmer. Meanwhile, Aniston makes faces and adds: “It was reciprocal.”

“At one point we both had a significant crush on each other but it was like two ships passing by, because there was always one of the two that was in a relationship and we never crossed that limit,” argues the actor.

At that moment Matt LeBlanc (Joey) interrupts him with a clear throat and a “Bullshit” (something like ‘And a shit’), making everyone laugh. After the applause, …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.