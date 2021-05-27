Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Had Crushes During ‘Friends’

I’m sure you’re probably aware by now, but last night HBO Max gifted us the best present ever: The Friends cast got back together! And while the show didn’t disappoint in reliving iconic moments (shoutout to Lady Gaga for performing the most epic cover of “Smelly Cat”), it was also a special where certain romantic skeletons came out of the closet.

As the group reminisced about just how hot the chemistry was between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer on set, it was casually noted that it wasn’t just for the cameras. It turns out Ross and Rachel could’ve been a couple IRL!

NBCGetty Images

“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” David revealed to reunion host James Corden when the subject of cast hookups came up. Jen answered, “It was reciprocated.” They both detailed their first kiss onscreen, and according to Jen she was bummed out that their smooch was only for the cameras. “We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel,” she concluded.

!!!!! How come they never got together ?? And more importantly — how come fans never knew about this? Well, according to the duo they felt they couldn’t cross any lines that would affect the show or their budding friendship.

“It was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” David explained. “We respected that.” We can respect that in the name of our favorite sitcom, but it doesn’t mean we can’t hold out for a Ross and Rachel romance rekindle now that we know this news!

Oh, and if you’re wondering whether the rest of the cast was aware of those behind-the-scenes sparks between Jen and David, the answer is obviously yes. David even mentioned people catching him and Jen spooning on the couch during rehearsal breaks. I mean, the new reunion footage was adorable, but still … imagine the ’90s power couple they could’ve been.

* Sigh * I guess some things were just never meant to be …

Giphy

You love all the deets about Friends. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io