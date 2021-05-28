Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admit they had a crush on Friends

Yes, this is how you read it. Partly, Ross and Rachel’s love story was true or at least it was the first season from the sitcom. During James Corden’s interview with Aniston, Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry in a replica of the iconic Central Perk armchair, the host abruptly asked them if there was some love affair off set between them.

“It’s inconceivable to me that there might not be off-screen romances,” he said, after admitting it was a “cheeky” question; It was at that precise moment that Jennifer Aniston pursed her lips and said, “Uh, well, I mean… David?” To which his co-star replied, “Yes, I mean …” and Jen interrupted him by saying, “The first season.”

David went on to explain that during the first season he was very in love with jen and then she said “I think both” and Aniston frowned and added “Was reciprocated”.