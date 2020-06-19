Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, there are good reasons to ensure that they returned | Instagram

The couple made up of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt She was one of the most loved and appreciated in and outside of Hollywood, separated from 15 years ago, good reasons would unite them again, they say.

Aniston and Brad Pitt They starred in one of the consensual romances between the actors of the film mecca and audiences around the world.

However, everyone knew the history that separated them and completely broke the magic of beloved romances among the most famous actors in the industry.

However, the hope of a reunion between the two always remained latent, despite the fact that at the time Brad Pitt revealed the reasons why he abandoned his then wife Jennifer Aniston.

Now, the heartthrob of several famous films has tried to make up for these statements about his past relationship with the Californian actress, who betrayed with Angelina Jolie.

But apparently, the miracle could have happened between the two, since since their reunion at the gala of the SAG Awards, held in January of the current year, the controversy between the two skyrocketed after some images increased during the days of confinement.

Now, they assure that both are together again and there are good reasons for it to happen finally!

Everything seems to indicate that the meeting point was the house of JenHowever, despite the fact that the meeting was not for love purposes as most would think, they decided to unite for a great social cause and it is to donate a million dollars each for the organization. Color of Change, an organization that seeks racial equality.

But not everything was there since in addition Jennifer and Brad they organized the details of their act of charity. So, somehow it could be a good start between the two, don’t you think?

And is that one of the characteristics that highlight many stars is that they share a little of what they have to collaborate in social causes, one of them is also Brad Pitt, who even attended one of the gatherings called in the city of Los Angeles to support the movement Black Lives Matter.

So apparently, there are very good virtues in common that still unite them, even if they collaborate together in these noble CausesIt cannot be denied that there is a great chemistry between the two, so if it was your favorite partner at some point, cross your fingers!