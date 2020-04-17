Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, the bomb explodes, they go through quarantine together, they say | Instagram

Strong rumors have found that Hollywood’s most embattled couple, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston They have released their romance during this quarantine and that both are on the property of the actress.

According to some recent reports from a source close to the couple, he revealed that both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt They are together in these days of confinement.

Apparently, the controversy that arose in days past that the two would have ended their relationship.

According to a source who will reveal to Heat World a couple of weeks ago that the two of them had culminated their fleeting romance after Brad you weren’t 100% sure what you want with Jennifer, apparently the situation would have changed according to recent reports.

According to a site of pages, has ruined the rumors of the separation revealing that the couple are more united than ever since another source close to the actors said so.

According to the source interviewed by the famous celebrity magazine, it would be a friend close to the couple who revealed that this experience has united them more than ever.

Brad and Jen have spent most of their time together during confinement. The whole experience has brought them even closer. They are both humble and grateful for everything they have right now, especially each other.

It is worth mentioning that they have not yet rendered any statement before the media that would have returned, however, several reports have agreed that they are planning a interview to reveal the current status of their relationship, as their followers are eagerly awaiting what they both have to say.

And you don’t need to think too much to know what news the fans want to hear since Jennifer and Aniston They formed one of the most besieged couples in Hollywood and still caused expectation in their relationship, despite the fact that both had other relationships after their separation.

However, fans wait for the love story and will not rest until they know from the actors themselves if they deny or affirm these rumors, although if the images guide us, the chemistry that is still reflected between them is evident.

Of this, the couple is very aware and they believe that the good news would go down well with everyone in the midst of all the chaos of the contingency, supposedly as the media outlet Tikitakas points out, both are deciding the details of said meeting, which would be very private, however, both still contemplate some programs to publicize the news, according to the publication.

Jen votes for Ellen since she is one of her best friends, as does Ryan because she is still trying to get him to sell her home to her; but Brad votes Oprah, because they have been neighbors for years. “

Hopefully the expectations of many on this couple can materialize since both raised these rumors during their meeting in the 26th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards so there are many people who want to see the couple reunited again.

