Jennifer Aniston adopting a baby? Nope! Many are talking about some reports about Jennifer Aniston in the process of adopting a baby, well, this is like me writing this post from my private jet across the pond … FAKE!

There are several reports that claimed that Aniston was in the middle of an adoption process, supposedly, this news she shared with her friends from the Friends cast at the long-delayed reunion of the series.

TMZ spoke with Jennifer Aniston’s rep and he said that the adoption report is “false and never happened.”

And it is that the reports began in Europe, some tabloids began to publish that Jennifer Aniston made the announcement of the adoption last week to her companions of ‘Friends’ when they were recording the famous meeting. Well, this is false. You know how much the tabloids want Jen to be a mom, because how is it possible that she doesn’t have a child? How? WHY? Have to adopt! (They no longer say that she is pregnant alone and abandoned because the train left her) but she has to be a mother I swear. WTF?

Matthew Perry confirmed that the gang had reunited on the show’s old set for the highly anticipated HBO Max special, in a deleted Instagram post.

The special was shot in three days at Warner Bros Studio, and the production used the original setting and the famous font from the series intro.

The Friends reunion special is expected to premiere sometime within the next few months, and nope, you won’t see Jen telling everyone she’s adopting a baby.

So, in case you had read those reports of Jennifer Aniston in the process of adopting a baby? Nope!

Share this news!