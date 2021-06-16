Jennifer and Ben finally kiss passionately

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look like two teenagers as they kiss in public, and several details confirm that this romance is serious.

That Ben and Jlo are back together is no longer news, but since they confirmed Bennifer’s return, his fans have been eagerly awaiting the passionate kiss that will confirm their love.

After spending a few days apart, the 48-year-old star and the renowned singer met again in Los Angeles and showed how much they missed each other by exchanging several smiles, hugs and kisses during a dinner at Nobu.

The couple was joined by Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme and her sister, Lynda, among other friends. Despite the fact that Jennifer broke up just 2 months ago with Alex Rodriguez, she didn’t seem too concerned about being super affectionate with her new man in front of her children.

For his part, Ben also seemed very comfortable with Jennifer’s family and even exchanged various loving words and gestures with the twins who came to show them some videos on his phone.

The reason for the dinner was the early celebration of the 50th birthday of Jennifer’s sister, whom Ben possibly already knew.

The singer of “On the Floor” looked beautiful in a white dress with a very deep neckline and bare shoulders. She marked her curves with a natural belt that went perfectly with her sandals and the Birkin Himalayan Niloticus Crocodile Matte bag from Hermes.