Jenni Summers shows off her enormous attributes and her love for Mexico

Looking very flirtatious, the American model and playmate, Jenni Summers, boasted a session of spicy photographs recently published in the newspaper El Gráfico, where he posed in a daring way wearing the jersey of the Mexican National Team, this in support of the TRI that played the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Momentarily leaving his fondness for the colors of Blue Cross, in addition to his sympathy for the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara , Jenni harangued the TRI Sub 23 boys who won the ticket to Tokyo 2020 a couple of weeks ago in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, where she was able to witness some duels.

“Nothing but love for you. Very proud Mexican ”, Summers published in a postcard at the Akron Stadium in Zapopan.

Jenni is a great fan of Mexican Soccer in general, because not long ago she had her heart divided between two of the greats of Liga MX, since in addition to supporting the celestial team, Summers also used to wear the jerseys of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, arriving to attend a National Classic.

Summers is born in the United States, but she herself has said that she feels Mexican by adoption, as it was in Aztec lands where she rose to fame by starring on the covers of the famous Playboy men’s magazine.

Jenni went down in modeling history at the Miss Bum Bum pageant, being the first contestant not born in Brazil to be accepted into the competition.

