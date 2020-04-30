Jenni Rivera’s daughter Jacqie gives birth to her fourth child from home | Instagram

Jacqie Rivera, daughter of Jenni Rivera, recently gave birth to her fourth child and decided to have it From your home due to the current crisis and not having to expose herself or her baby to anything.

It was through his official account Instagram that Jacqie shared a photograph of the decor with which they received the new member of the family, this being their fourth child.

Julián Joy Campos was born at 12:59 pm on 04/27/2020. Thank you all very much for your prayers. We will be posting a photo soon. After you rest, “he wrote in the post.

In previous days he shared with People en Español that he had all ready to give birth from home so as not to take risks when going to a hospital.

I have a small tub, an inflatable tub for deliveries here in my room and everything is ready for the day that gives me pain, “he said.

The band’s Diva’s daughter has become a mother once again and can be seen happier than ever, so today just a few hours ago he shared the first photograph of the little one Julián Joy Campos.

With great joy I introduce baby JJ. Julián Joy Campos. Weight 8.4 and 21 inches long. I can’t express what my heart feels, “he wrote.

With just 4 hours after sharing the birth of your baby, the publication has more than 100 thousand I like and hundreds of comments from her family, friends and followers who have not hesitated to congratulate her on this great arrival.

Congratulations again sister, God bless you with a wonderful life “,” Congratulations !!!!! God bless this bundle of joy! “Were some of the comments.

There is no doubt that Jenni Rivera’s family is currently very happy about the new arrival of the family.

It is worth mentioning that Jacqie previously confessed that this pregnancy had been something very surprise for her since was not expecting to have another child At 31, however, she herself claimed that if God sent this new baby to her it was for some reason.

