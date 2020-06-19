Jenni Rivera sent a message to Kenya Os and presumes it | Instagram

Known for her songs as Liar and Third night Kenia Os has stolen the hearts of many, including Jenni Rivera’s who sent her a message and she bragged it on social networks.

It was through her stories on Instagram that she released a text that had been sent to her from the still active official Instagram account of the interpreter of « What will you give me if I come back ».

It was thanks to a Tik tok that Kenia Os made and that the people in charge of managing the official account of Jenni Rivera thanked her for having done it.

« Wow, thank you very much for remembering and spreading your support for Jenni Rivera with your Tik Tok, it is a pride to know that young women as determined, enterprising and talented as you are, are part of their history to our diva »

The message ended by thanking on behalf of Jenni Rivera Enterprisesexcited Kenya decided to share the conversation in her stories.

Even though we can’t see who’s watching someone else’s stories, he surely received hundreds of comments and views.

Message to Kenya Os | Instagram

Unfortunately, the interpreter of regional Mexican music, lost her life in December 2012, however she continues to be remembered with love not only for her family but for her admirers who to this day continue singing her successes as when she was alive.

For his part Kenya Os She has just started her career as a singer since she is only a few years old and decided to venture into the world of music, however it seems that she is doing very well as she is increasingly recognized in the media and supported by her followers who they adore her.

He is currently promoting his songs through his social networks because despite being quarantined, it is inevitable not to stop working as it is in his case.

