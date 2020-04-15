Jenni Rivera ridiculed and embarrassed Gordo and La Flaca in the middle of the program

The band diva Jenni Rivera left in complete shame Gordo and La Flaca drivers in full program and exploded before them from a past transmission, know how the events happened.

Jenni Rivera was a successful woman who left a big mark in Mexican regional music, his personality and voice They managed to captivate millions of people in Latin America and especially women.

In addition to his unmatched voice, it is worth mentioning that his character it was a lot strong, so she was known to be in endless scandals when he was still with us.

It may interest you: Jenni Rivera, they believe that she is alive due to rare messages that her son shared

One of his greatest characteristics as a person and as he continues to remember is his great honesty when saying things, well she never kept quiet when something didn’t like or wasn’t what she wanted.

Despite having departed in 2012 still present Thank you to your siblings, parents and even your children, as well as remembering the controversial discussions like this that we will remember you.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It all started when he had a lawsuit with the actress Mariana Saone, by clearly saying that he did not want to collaborate with her by saying that I didn’t have enough talent.

After a few days in a live broadcast on the famous program El Gordo y la Flaca, Mariana was in the studio, so they decided talk to him on the phone Jenni to see her version of what happened, but strangely the communication it was seen interrupted and it was cut.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Following what happened, following the program, everyone began to make fun from the band’s diva and of course she didn’t keep quiet.

So he saw the opportunity and went to the program to take advantage and say it was a lie that communication was cut off by mistake and he started talking to sarcasm, ridicule and embarrass to drivers for what happened.

You can also read: Photo Selena Quintanilla and Jenni Rivera together and hugging

Subsequently began sing stanzas of his song “The ment“, he took off the microphone and He she left of the study without saying goodbye to any, leaving everyone present with the open mouth.

.