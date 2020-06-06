Jenni Rivera dances on the floor while shaking her butt The video is part of her reality I Love Jenni In the audiovisual material her daughters appear on the tube

Video of the missing Diva de la Banda, Jenni Rivera, resurfaces, lying on the floor while moving her impressive buttocks and dancing as part of her reality I Love Jenni.

During one of the recordings of the famous program, the Diva de la Banda appears with her family in full dance classes.

The following message was posted in the post: “Start the day with a little #SexyDiva, Jenni, her sister and their daughters learning how to use a pull pole correctly. #JenniVive ”.

This tube is similar to the one used by table dancers, to make sexy movements and win the public’s gaze and something else.

In the audiovisual material, you can see her daughters Chiquis Rivera as well as Jacqie Rivera with whom she shares a moment of fun and even pain.

At the beginning of the video, Jenni Rivera is seen on the floor, while she remembers an anecdote she had when she went to one of those places with her husband.

In a textual way he commented: “Once I went to a strip club, brunettes moved their butts like this. I saw how they moved it in my husband’s face. ”

All this was discussed by Jenni Rivera while she was face down and shook her impressive buttocks from top to bottom with black leggings, before the eyes of her daughters and dance teachers.

As she leaned in, she also revealed the enormous pair of breasts she was holding, much to the delight of the entire audience, while the others laughed at the story.

So Jacqie tries to make a move, but suddenly she complains of pain and says, “Oh my back, can she stop me?”

Then he says to Chiquis Rivera: “Push your brother’s butt.” And she replies: “I can’t get up.”

“That turns around and jumps like a cat,” he hears himself say.

Then Jenni says, “Wait, I’m trying, I’m stuck with everything and the cat.”

In one part of the interview Jenni Rivera said: “Wait a minute, is that my daughter?”

Almost at the end they see all the women of the Rivera dynasty trying to do the steps that the instructors told them to do.

But suddenly, Chiquis something painful happens that immediately caused the surprise of everyone present. Holding the tube and making a few turns, he hits himself in the intimate part and manages to shout: “Oh my God, my vagina.”

Far from worrying, his mother Jenni Rivera starts laughing and Chiquis approaches him and asks him: “What are you laughing at mom?”

To this question, the Diva de la Banda answers: “I can’t believe I’m here with my daughters.”

The resurgence of this episode of her reality I Love Jenni caused great consternation from her fans who immediately remembered her.

Many people are still not used to being without the Band Diva, so they expressed their sadness in the comments.