Adam Terriquez it is going through a tough economic crisis. Jenni Rivera’s designer has been forced to give up his passion due to the hard blow he and his business suffered after the departure of La Diva de la Banda.

Adam had to abandon his dream, the design and manufacture of gala dresses to survive and is about to close the curtain forever.

He told Telemundo that if he continues like this his situation would have to change premises because the current income is 5 thousand pesos and he can no longer afford them; also had to fire to the people who worked with him.

It has affected me that we are almost about to close, if another month passes, we will have to move two more months, because here the rent is $ 5,000, it is a fortune, all the people who worked with me because I had them what to let go

Despite the crisis, Adam saw hope in the face of the current health contingency, he currently sells mouthguards.

The idea of ​​momentarily changing business was from her sister, who shared that in Italy her daughter was struggling to find the item in the face of scarcity.

Without a doubt, Jenni Rivera’s departure affected many, not only emotionally or musically, but financially, many people lost their jobs.

