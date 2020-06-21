Jenni Rivera discovered in this way the adventure between Chiquis and Esteban Loaiza | Instagram

The band’s diva, Jenni Rivera, took a secret to the grave, and now they revealed the way in which he would have discovered the adventure between Chiquis and Esteban Loaiza, since he found a clue to suspect their relationship.

It is almost 8 years since his departure and millions of people still they keep remembering her for his great talent that he showed at every moment of his life.

One of the most strong controversies In which she was undoubtedly involved was the alleged infidelity of her partner Esteban Loaiza with her older daughter Chiquis Rivera.

It was so that to remember her, the followers of Jenni they brought the topic back to the tableBecause Laura Lucio, biographer of the band’s diva, once revealed a possible track about the alleged relationship between Chiquis and Loaiza.

According to those statements, during an interview on the program Hoy en el año 2019 he commented that the singer I had kept a secret and he had to take it to his grave.

Just like in your book A crazy life: Anecdotes and conversations with my friend Jenni Rivera, she released several details and experiences with her.

Lucio revealed that it was a technical failure For this reason, he realized what had happened, as he apparently realized that six weeks of recordings were missing from the security cameras in his room.

The worst thing of all and what made Jenni doubt the most is that they were almost erased for six weeks from Jenni’s security camera. That makes anyone doubt, « said Lucio.

It should be noted that both Chiquis and Esteban have always denied that they had a relationship beyond a simple friendship and being from the same family.

However, Jenni fans have always opined that there was a treason, For which they assure that during all these years they have maintained a hidden relationship.

It should be noted that she was not only angry at her daughter Chiquis but had also estranged from her best friend For more than two years, the jeweler Elena Jiménez, because according to the gossip that reached her, had had some type of intimate relationship with her daughter Chiquis and with her sister Rosie.