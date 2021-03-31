Jennette McCurdy, star of ‘iCarly’, stopped acting and resents her career

(CNN) – Don’t expect Jennette McCurdy to appear in the new version of “iCarly” that will be released.

McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett for six seasons on the Nickelodeon show that ended in 2012, talked about leaving acting on the podcast he now hosts, “Empty Inside.”

During a recent episode with “Mom” star Anna Faris, the two discussed the “fish out of water” concept. Faris shared how she first got into the business after starting acting as a child.

McCurdy felt identified: “My mother got me into this when I was 6 years old, and at 10 or 11 I was the main financial supporter of my family.”

“It was largely pressure from my family who didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out,” he said, “which I actually think was helpful in achieving some degree of success.”

McCurdy said he never really wanted to be in the business and stopped acting a few years ago to try to write and direct.

Acting was difficult for her at first, she said, due to anxiety she had, especially about auditions.

‘I resent my career in many ways,’ says Jennette McCurdy

Although she eventually co-starred with Ariana Grande in “Sam & Cat,” the spin-off of “iCarly” and “Victorious” on Nickelodeon, McCurdy said acting made her have to put her “own emotions on the back burner” to focus on the character. .

“I finally quit after my mother passed away, because with her death many of her ideas for my life died, and that was her own journey and a difficult one, no doubt,” McCurdy said.

The whole experience led her to say, “I resent my career in many ways.” I was “so dissatisfied with the roles I played and feeling that it was the most cheesy and embarrassing,” she added.

Faris asked her if she would be tempted to return to acting.

McCurdy said she wrote a one-man show for women and ended up performing in it despite being anxious.

“I think that one-man show would be the best,” McCurdy said.