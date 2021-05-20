Jenna Ortega to be ‘Wednesday’ in Tim Burton’s new live action series

Three months after the development of a new series about the Addams Family by Tim Burton entitled ‘Wednesday’ (Wednesday), Netflix has announced that this live action project will star Jenna Ortega (‘Immune’). The actress has been chosen to play the role of Wednesday, one of the characters created by the cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938. The series will involve a new collaboration between the actress and the streaming platform after participating in films such as’ The Babysitter: Killer Queen ‘and’ El Da del S ‘.

Simply titled ‘Wednesday’, Al Gough and Miles Millar (‘Smallville’) will write this mysterious, intriguing and supernatural series that traces the main character’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy. All trying to master his emerging psychic abilities while foiling a monstrous murder spree that terrorizes the local city and solves the supernatural mystery that involved his parents 25 years ago, all while navigating his new and highly tangled relationships with the strange and diverse student body. .

Burton will direct the eight-episode series in which he will make his television directorial debut, as well as producing alongside Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, Gail Berman, MGM and United Artists. The filmmaker will therefore have a second chance to explore the gothic world of this peculiar family, having previously been engaged to direct an animated film for Illumination Entertainment which was later canceled.

Gomez Addams, Morticia, to Fester, Lurch, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Thing the butler are the members of this family whose comic strip ran from 1938 to 1988. The Addams family has also appeared in countless animated and special series, counting on three feature films: ‘The Addams Family’ in 1991, ‘Addams Family Values’ in 1993 and ‘Addams Family Reunion’ in 1998. These films starred Anjelica Huston as Morticia Addams, Ral Juli as Gomez Addams, Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams and Christopher Lloyd as Uncle Fester.

Do not forget that a sequel to the successful 2019 animated film ‘The Addams Family 2’ is also in the works, a film currently in production that will have its theatrical release in October 2021. Here is Chlo Grace Moretz who lends your voice to the character.