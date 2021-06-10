Jenicka López would follow in the footsteps of Chiquis Rivera: go under the knife to remove the fat



Jenicka López follows in the footsteps of Chiquis Rivera. They assure that liposuction will be done.

Now that the controversy has been unleashed Chiquis Rivera would have had a liposuction or not, after this show off your minimal waistline. They have passed the baton to Jenicka López, the singer’s younger sister, who would supposedly follow Chiquis’s steps: go under the knife to have liposuction. Namely, fat would be removed from the body through a surgical operation and it would also be done other arrangements.

Own Chiquis Rivera placeholder image He has repeatedly recounted the aesthetic procedures to which he has undergone. Recently, according to “Gossip No Like” and now some other media, Chiquis not only would have done her breasts but also fat was also removed from the body. But that she has denied. However, rumors also ring for his younger sister Jenicka López, who would be close to undergoing surgery and undergoing liposuction, fix the abdomen and something else in the rear.

Jenicka has been a social media influencer for a while. Despite always having had a few extra pounds, he is currently a fashion icon, he follows trends and better yet, he sets them. She has already been an ambassador for several products on social media. Since a time ago, Chiquis’s little sister you’ve been losing weight, but now you want to take it a step further and make some aesthetic “arrangements” like the singer.

The Instagram account escandalo_o published an information, where they assure that the curvy model will be the next of the Rivera family in take a walk through the plastic surgeon. “What do you think, too Jenicka is going to operate !! You are going to do your liposuction, tummy tuck, arms and (they put a peach icon) ”. This was the message with which the account accompanied a photograph of Jenicka in a bathing suit covering part of her body with a sarong.

As to Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, the singer has been sharing the entire process of her operation. Since announcing that it would be done the breasts until the postoperative massage that is being performed. He even showed part of the adhesive tapes on his bust product of surgery. It was precisely in that video that “Gossip No Like” and some other Instagram accounts, like the scandal itself, noticed something that caught their attention. At the hips, the singer has an adhesive tape the same as the one on her bust.

This obviously set up the controversy in a matter of minutes. It is not a secret that celebrities and women in general who go through the operating room, prefer to take advantage of anesthesia. Many make the most of the fact that they are already there to have more than one procedure. But Chiquis has repeatedly assured that He only did “boobies” because he wanted them more standing up.

Total that the daughters of the late and much loved singer Jenni Rivera they are willing to highlight their beauty, even if that means undergoing surgery on more than one occasion.