Jeni Summers ‘lights up’ the final of the MX League with a message of support for Cruz Azul

Playmate Jeni Summers, a faithful follower of the Blue Cross, lit up the grand finale of the MX League in front of Santos Laguna, by launching a video with the light blue shirt and with a message of support for his team.

HAPPY GAME DAY AZULES 88 LOVES YOU GO WE GO WITH EVERYTHING @CruzAzul ”, was the message from Summers on his social networks.

A few hours before this important duel for Cruz Azul against Santos Laguna, the beautiful playmate sent a message of support to her team, which is seeking the league championship after 24 years without being a champion.

Jeni Summers has gained great popularity among Cementera fans, being a faithful follower of the team, showing her total support in home games and in her publications on networks, always wearing the light blue shirt.

