Miami. The American artist Jencarlos Canela revealed that the second season of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia”, the Netflix series in which he plays Victor, is already recorded and that it tells the story of a genius Latina teenager, who lives with her uncle while working in a laboratory robotics.

“We were several days among the ten most watched Netflix in the United States and they even invited us to do a ‘crossover’ but at the moment we were going to start recording the pandemic broke out,” said Canela, who is quarantined in the city. Californian from Los Angeles, along with his girlfriend, his brother Jason and your partner.

The artist of Cuban parents, who was selected by the Telemundo network to premiere his first concert session from home for his employees, said that the confinement is affecting him a lot, because he is separated from his family.

“I confess that when this started I did not take it very seriously. That is why I stayed here, but I am desperate to see my children. If this lasts long I will not put up with it and I will get on a plane”, stated when referring to Nickolas, the little one he had during his relationship with Gaby espino, already Oriana the first-born of the Venezuelan actress, whom Canela also considers her daughter.

On his presentation this Friday, Canela expressed that for him it is a “return” to his beginnings, remembering that he started “all this artistic life” from his parents’ room where he gave them concerts. This time it will be from home “in a situation where it is important that music heals people,” he said.

With the future of his acting career depending on the way in which the authorities handle social isolation measures, Canela affirmed that he will continue with his music and take advantage of the sensation produced, for example, by songs like “Relax”, his latest single , which helps you feel “better in this situation”.

He also hopes that the third season of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” can be recorded, a series that “describes young Latinos as the future of this country.”

