Gaby espino is the proud mother of two children, Oriana, 11 years old, and Nickolas, Of eight. The oldest is the result of her marriage to the actor Christopher Lander, with whom she was married from 2007 to 2011. Meanwhile, Nickolas is from her relationship with Jencarlos Canela, from which it was separated in 2014.

Years ago, Jencarlos and Gaby formed one of the cutest couples in the entertainment world. When they started their romance, the actress already had her baby girl, which became the adoration of the singer.

Despite the fact that the couple ended their love relationship, Jencarlos has excellent communication with the children, and even with Oriana he has an incredible relationship, so much so that he is preparing a beautiful detail for her, despite the distance between them for the current coronavirus pandemic that has everyone in confinement.

The also singer explained in an interview that he is planning a virtual date with Oriana, 11 years old. The Cuban revealed that this date as a father and daughter will have a very delicious meal and that the almost adolescent will be elegantly dressed and groomed. And it is that Jencarlos loves Ori, as his loved ones tell him of affection, as if he were his own daughter.

Jeancarlos detailed how this meeting will take place, as both are quarantined in their respective homes.

“I’m going to take my baby out on a dinner date during this quarantine through FaceTime. They are going to make her up, she is going to get dressed and I am going to send her food to the house and I am going to be eating the same thing here and we are going to dance some songs that she likes, we download the same playlist and we are going to dance the same ones songs, that is, trying to do things like that, “he declared.

Canela, 32, who recently celebrated her birthday in quarantine, also recounted what phone calls are like with her boys.

“They are my priority,” he said. “(I speak to them) three, four times a day, of course four times there are three who tell me ‘I can’t speak now, I’m playing video games’, but they are my best friends,” he said.

Surely this surprise will delight Ori and also his mom, who usually shares photos of his offspring, showing how big they are. The Venezuelan followers were struck by how much Oriana has grown, since she already looks like a whole pre-teen.

The soap opera star posted a photo of her baby girl, who is becoming a beautiful young lady.

It should be noted that Espino hardly used to share photos of his children on social networks, but in 2018 he decided to take a turn and began to publish more and more snapshots of her with children. Through his social profile, the celebrity has shown how his children have grown and his followers thank him by filling their publications with likes.

What is clear is that mother and daughter have a very special relationship, so much so that Gaby respected the moment when Oriana decided to show herself on social networks. He even supported her with the launch of his YouTube channel in 2018.

In her profile, Gaby, 43, reflected on her children’s exposure. «For years I have kept my children away from social networks; I have always thought that exposing their lives around here must have a purpose and the right moment to do it should be their decision, when they feel ready and not our decision. From what I see, the time has come, “explained the artist when her eldest daughter launched her channel.

Similarly, in an interview with the television program “Un Nuevo Día”, Espino commented that her daughter does not want to be an actress, but that she is delighted with the YouTube videos and tutorials, “I was surprised. He has a creativity, he has a spark, he has a great dark humor ».

