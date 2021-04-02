Jen Shah of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fraud

Getty Images Jen Shah of the reality show Real Housewives of Salt Lake City accused of fraud

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) reality star Jen Shah has found herself in trouble. Shah has been charged with federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, in an alleged long-term telemarketing scam, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York of the Department of Justice, in a released statement. Tuesday, March 30.

The document added that the first assistant, partner and friend at RHOSLC – Stuart Smith was also charged.

Shah was arrested Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City, according to the “indictment of the federal court in Manhattan,” according to the press release. Shah was scheduled to appear in federal court in Salt Lake City before a magistrate Tuesday afternoon.

Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businesswoman on reality TV, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals. for other members of his scheme to repeatedly scam, ”the press release read. “In reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities promoted to the victims by Shah, Smith and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal the victims’ money. Now these defendants face a prison sentence for their alleged crimes. “

The NYPD went on to allege that both Shah and Smith’s victims total “hundreds.” The alleged scam lasted at least nine years, from 2012 to March 2021. The two could face a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Heavy approached Shah’s representatives, who said: “At this time, we have no comment.”

A special agent said Shah & Smith built their wealth at the expense of vulnerable people

Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Peter C. Fitzhugh, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Office of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”), and Dermot Shea, Commissioner of The New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) are assigned to the case.

“Shah and Smith flaunted their lavish lifestyle to the public as a symbol of their ‘success,'” Fitzhugh said in the statement. “In reality, they allegedly built their opulent lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people. As alleged, disturbingly, Shah and Smith targeted their very real human victims as ‘tips’ to be bought and sold, offering their personal information for sale to other members of their fraud network … [los grupos involucrados] they worked to make sure Shah and Smith are held accountable for their alleged crimes. As a result, their new reality may turn out very different from what they expected. “

Shah and Smith’s complicated plan generated lists of potential victims, many of whom were over 55 years old, according to the statement. Then they allegedly sold those ‘leads’ to telemarketers to try and sell business services to victims.

Shea added: “These people allegedly attacked and defrauded hundreds of victims, but thanks to the hard work of the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, this illegal plan came to an end. I commend NYPD detectives, Homeland Security Investigations and the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York for their hard work in bringing these individuals to justice. “

Shah’s RHOSLC co-stars have questioned her financial situation before

Fans met Shah during the first season of RHOSLC. Shah introduced viewers to not only his lavish lifestyle, but also his “Shah Squad,” which featured four attendees. “Why do you need four assistants?” Cohen asked Shah during the first part of the RHOSLC meeting. “[¿Puedes] analyze what each of them does for you as well as applaud for your fabulous outfits and take you away?

Shah replied, “I need a lot of help you know. They all do different things. I run many different companies and businesses, and many of them have different roles in companies. “

The celebrity added: “My experience is in direct response marketing for about 20 years, which is why our company advertises. We have a platform that helps people acquire customers, so when you make purchases online or on the Internet and something appears, we have the algorithm behind why that ad is shown to you. “

Shah is married to Sharrieff Shah, an assistant football coach at the University of Utah. The couple have two children: Omar, 17, and Sharrieff Jr., 26.

