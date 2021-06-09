Jem Wolfie returns and explains what happened to his accounts | Instagram

The beautiful model Jem Wolfie has finally shown signs of life and has shared in one of his accounts what he has been doing in recent months, as his official Instagram account was blocked for showing too much skin.

As you may remember, since December last year, Jem was involved in a great controversy, because from one day to the next she lost her official Instagram account.

It is for that reason that there were several months that we knew almost nothing about her, because it seems that she decided to take time away from social networks and focus on her.

In fact, I recently confirmed this in a publication that I made on his alternate account where he shares his sports outfits and accessories for the gym.

Time to get real Everyone has been asking what have I been doing? My life has slowed down since IG deleted my old jemwolfie account and now I hardly ever post on social media anymore. “

This is how he announced that this account is the only one he has at the moment and it is also his commercial page, because he may have lost all his influencer, however, he is still Jem.

