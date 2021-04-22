JELENA MRDJENOVICH VS ERIKA CRUZ, LIVE STREAM, WATCH FIGHT IN PERU, UNITED STATES AND MEXICO, TODAY, APRIL 22, 2021, ON LINE

We tell you how, when, at what time, where to watch live and for free the boxing match between Jelena Mrdejenovich vs Erika Cruz , the billboard will take place in the at the US Military Academy at West Point in New York, today Thursday, April 22, 2o21.

The Mexican Olympian Juan Pablo ‘Pivi’ Romero will have his baptism of fire this Thursday, when he faces in the US Military Academy at West Point in New York the Colombian knocker Deiner ‘Monster’ Berrio.

Romero Marín and the ‘Monster’ Berrio, they have already overcome the always complicated customs of the regulatory weigh-in, both complying with the agreed limit for the ten-round duel in the division of the superlight.

In another duel of international stature that will be broadcast to millions of homes by the World Leader in Sports, the Mexicanto Erika Cruz Hernández will look for the WBA version featherweight absolute title, against the current champion, the Canadian Jelena Mrdjenovich.

April 22, 2021

21:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇧🇷

20:00 🇨🇱🇧🇴🇻🇪🇵🇾

19:00 🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨

20:00 🇩🇴

19:00 🇲🇽🇵🇦

18:00 🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷

US Military Academy at West Point in New York

