Jeimer Candelario saved the no-hitter with a splendid play at third base

The Dominican and the Dominican Jeimer Candelario he saved no hitter pitcher for the Detroit Tigers against the Seattle Mariners with a splendid third base defensive play in the MLB.

Through the game of the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners, Spencer Turnbull threw 9 innings allowing two walks with 9 strikeouts and no hits, however there were key plays that helped him complete that feat.

The main one was Jeimer Candelario who took a hot line that could be unstoppable and right there finish with the no hitter, he made an excellent sweep and a very effective shot to put the runner out and continue with the great achievement that the Detroit Tigers had said nothing .

#MLBenSala ⚾️ The Candy 🍬 adding some candy to the Tigers board. HR # 4 for Jeimer Candelario. 🔥🇩🇴

In addition to this, Candelario also hit a home run in that game.

In the 2020 season of the MLB Jeimer Candelario he was named the Detroit Tigers best player for his good performance during the 60-game regular season.

Notably Jeimer Candelario He comes from playing with the eastern bulls in the Dominican league where he became more known and from there his game evolved and helped him establish himself in the big leagues. where he was chosen by the eastern bulls.