Jeffrey Sanker, promoter of famous gay parties, has died

Jeffrey Sanker Died: How Did The Father Of The Modern Gay Party Die?

Jeffrey Sanker, founder of White Party Entertainment Inc., considered a legendary visionary of the gay party circuit, has died at the age of 65.

After knowing the sad news, many wonder what was the cause of his death? Jeffrey Sanker died of liver cancer. As reported by The Los Angeles Blade, Sanker was known for hosting massive parties in “exotic locations.”

Sanker was especially known on the gay party circuit; his company was based in Los Angeles, California.

Tributes to Sanker immediately flowed on social media. Rest in peace @JeffreySanker. You were unique and irreplaceable, ”wrote one person on Twitter.

Sanker died “after a long battle with liver cancer”

According to Blade, Sanker died on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital “with family members present, after a long battle with liver cancer.”

His website bio mentioned the accolades he received over the years. “The MIAMI HERALD dubbed him ‘the high priest of gay parties.’ GENRE MAGAZINE lists him as ‘Circuit Master’. NEXT MAGAZINE describes him as ‘the sultan of the evenings’. And CIRCUIT NOIZE MAGAZINE just calls him ‘the man,’ “reads the bio.

“Sanker has been credited by MIAMI HERALD as ‘the father of the modern gay event party.’ Nowhere is this more evident than in Sanker’s signature extravaganza: White Party Palm Springs, which has become the largest gay dance music festival in the country, attracting more than 30,000 attendees from all corners of the world. “

He struggled to get the gay party circuit off the ground. “We had a lot of opposition for the first 10 to 15 years. We would have to go to the city hall for permits, and there was always a member against the event. I had to fight against that, as well as people picketing and protesting at the event, ”Sanker once told Palm Springs Life.

Over the years, she was noted for spotting rising talents, like Lady Gaga. “All I can tell you is that we have had acts like Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige and JLo in the past, and we hope there will be more of that caliber this year. We are also planning 15 minutes of timed fireworks, “he told Palm Springs Life.

Sanker was known for throwing massive punches, drawing on his experience in the 1980s in New York City at places like Studio 54.

According to the bio, Jeffrey Sanker “is the founder of Los Angeles-based White Party Entertainment, Inc., and creator of iconic events like WHITE PARTY PALM SPRINGS; New Year’s Eve celebrations in Los Angeles, Miami and Rio de Janeiro and One Mighty Party at Orlando Gay Days.

The biography claimed that Sanker began in the 1980s.

“Sanker’s passion for parties began in the early 1980s in New York City,” it reads. “Working at venues as legendary as Studio 54, Palladium and Private Eyes, he honed his skills as a promoter and producer of special events. He has hosted parties for numerous celebrities over the years. “

Sanker moved to Los Angeles in 1987. “His innovative technique of using iconic venues for trendsetting themed events was credited with bringing new life to the Los Angeles scene. Since then, he has worked with all the hottest and hottest nightclubs and venues in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami, ”the bio reads.

