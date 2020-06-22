Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Both had woven a network of child trafficking and sexual abuse that included the wealthy and powerful from around the world

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former couple of Jeffrey Epstein accused of trafficking in minors for sexual purposes, she was finally located in Paris France, where he takes refuge to avoid the justice of the United States. English newspapers such as The Times and The Sun found the whereabouts of the 58-year-old woman who is involved in the aberrant crimes that took the financier to prison, where she ended up committing suicide on August 10.

Maxwell is wanted by the FBI on charges that she provided minor girls to the magnate and his powerful friends. According to those means, he lives in a luxury apartment in Avenue Matignon, an opulent street near the Elysian Fields and just 10 minutes from the old house that Epstein had in the French capital. The luxurious property is linked to a millionaire based in Normandy who offered to use it while continuing the global search on her.

The woman was born in France 58 years ago and is the daughter of a Frenchwoman and the former magnate Robert Maxwell, former owner of Mirror Group Newspapers. By possessing citizenship of that country, you could avoid your compulsory transfer to the United States because there is no extradition agreement between both nations.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s refuge on the exclusive Avenue Matignon in Paris (Google Maps)

« She wants to stay in France as long as she can to take advantage of extradition laws and has a large network of contacts willing to keep her hidden. Under French law, anyone born on French soil is safe from extradition to another country, regardless of the alleged crime. It doesn’t mean that she won’t be prosecuted for her ties to Epstein, but if she does face charges, it will be in France and not the United States.« A source told The Sun newspaper.

The victims of Epstein They describe similar situations and be it in New York, Palm Beach, the Virgin Islands or an overwhelming country house in Les Wexner, the places where nightmares came to life. The one who urged them to satisfy Epstein’s sexual desires was Gheslaine. She chose them, recruited them, told them what to do and often participated in the abuse. It was also Maxwell who delivered them to the powerful and influential by order of the financier. Those who complained or wanted to get away from the Epstein world or, worse still, were encouraged to report abuses and violations, had to endure Ghislaine’s fury and threats. He chased them, harassed them over the phone, reminded them that she was going to see to it that her life became hell.

Ghislaine Maxwell, associated with Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking network, during a press conference on oceans and sustainable development at the United Nations in New York, the United States, on June 25, 2013 (.)

In an interview with the police in 2016, with her ex-partner still alive and free, she stated that she fulfilled many functions in the house of Epstein, who had hired many employees to carry out various tasks in their different properties. They asked him more specifically if he had hired masseurs: « That was a very rare part of my job. I occasionally hired professional masseurs for Epstein. I never hired someone I knew to be a minor« , answered Ghislaine.

During his refuge in Paris, Maxwell He came out of his luxurious hiding place several times, each time with a scarf around his face to hide his identity. He passed through the immense luxury art galleries of Avenue Matignon and high-end restaurants and cafes. « He rarely came out, but when he did, he wore a large patterned blanket that tightly covered his face and shoulders. She clearly did not want to be recognized. But he wore his distinctive sovereign gold ring on his left hand and a larger, brighter ring on his right”A witness told the British newspaper who discovered his whereabouts.

For decades Epstein sexually abused dozens of teenagers. Many he trafficked with his friends and business partners. It had a feedback system mounted. A pyramid scheme of sexual abuse and pedophilia. Maxwell it was part of it, according to several of the victims. Each of the girls who came to his mansion to perform a « massage » was encouraged to approach other minors who did the same as them. They all received a payment of about $ 200 and other benefits.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein in a photograph taken for the sex offender registry of the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (.)

It was so common that Epstein he thought he could go unpunished his whole life. There would always be someone who would give in to their pressures, accept their money, or backtrack on blackmail. But in 2019 he was arrested and his fall was resounding and inexorable. Just a month after being detained, he appeared lifeless. Immediately, Maxwell fled escaping from the justice of the United States. Now, you know where it will be. We will have to wait for some other anonymous friend to rescue her to avoid being seen again.

