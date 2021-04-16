Jeffrey Dean Morgan talked about the Negan spin-off

As The Walking Dead prepares to come to an end, Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks about the possibility of Negan having his own spin-off.

The second part of the tenth season of The Walking Dead ended on a high with the episode Here is Negan. There fans had the opportunity to learn the origin story of the character, which is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In recent days there has been talk that the character could have his own spin-off and the actor was consulted about this.

The episode made time jumps, even reaching moments before the arrival of the zombie apocalypse, to fully explain Negan’s story. Also featured in the episode is Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan), Negan’s wife. On the other hand, the fans are witnesses of the hard moments that both live in the heat of hecatomb, while she is ill with cancer. This episode of The Walking Dead had a lot of impact, to the point that Jeffrey Dean Morgan said that he would love for his character to have a spin-off.

Negan’s spin-off