Jeffrey Dean Morgan still wants to play Batman

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on The Walking Dead, expresses his desire to play Batman, although he has little hope.

Jeffrey dean morgan played Thomas wayne in a short scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), since then his dream has been to wear the Dark Knight’s cape in some alternate universe thanks to Flashpoint. Although he also admits that if that doesn’t happen soon, he never will.

Here’s how Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself explained it in a recent interview:

“At the top of my list has always been Batman, that has always been my favorite superhero. And talking about Flashpoint has been a lot of fun, they ask me a lot about it ”. Said the actor from The Walking Dead. “I love the Flashpoint Batman story. Who knows? Who knows with DC Comics? Who knows how these franchises work? I guess I probably have a chance in two or three years, and then I’ll be too old. “

“There is no way. So, look, I’m available. Everyone knows that I am available. I say that I am available, I have been saying it for five years. We’ll see what happens. There are so many superheroes.

He also spoke about the possibility of playing Lobo, another DC Comics character.

Jeffrey dean morgan He went on to talk about wanting to play Lobo, noting that, “I have something that’s maybe cooking, and I’ll let you know soon if that turns out to be.

They are currently shooting The Flash, a film directed by Andy Muschietti in which there will be different versions of Batman. But none of them will be played by Jeffrey dean morgan, but we will see Ben affleck already Michael Keaton.

Meanwhile, the actor Jeffrey dean morgan is ready to return to The walking dead, where he plays the brutal villain Negan. In addition we will also see it in The Integrity of Joseph Chambers (2021), a film by Robert Machoian.