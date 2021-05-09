Jeffrey Dean Morgan still wants to be Batman in some DC movie – Tomatazos

The DC Extended Universe continues to advance down the path of the unpredictable and has The Flash as one of his next projects. According to information revealed by Warner in recent months, this film will be a free adaptation of Flashpoint, the famous comic that puts the superhero in a complicated position. Previously there were rumors and requests about the intervention of Jeffrey Dean Morgan in this film with the role of Batman, but although it does not seem that it will happen, the actor does not lose hope of becoming the Dark Knight.

Written by Geoff Johns and published in 2011, the Flashpoint story introduces us to Barry Allen trapped in an alternate reality, a universe where things are quite different from canon events. Barry’s mother never died and he lives with her, he has no powers, he did not meet Iris West and many of the Justice League superheroes do not exist; history has really been altered and the Atlanteans and the Amazons have had a great impact on Europe.

In this legendary comic, it is Bruce Wayne who is killed by Joe Chill in the Alley of Crime and not his parents. The devastating event causes Martha to lose her mind and transform into the Joker, and Thomas Wayne to become Batman, giving rise to a completely upset reality that puts Barry in a difficult situation. There are not a few fans who want to Jeffrey in the role of Batman for the movie The FlashHowever, there are no signs that this will become a reality. The 55-year-old actor does not lose hope, here are his words for a recent interview with CinePOP (via MovieWeb):

At the top of my list has always been Batman, he has always been my favorite superhero. And talking about Flashpoint has been a lot of fun, I get asked a lot about it. I love the story of Batman in Flashpoint. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows how these franchises work? I guess I probably have another two or three year window, and then I’ll be too old.

The DC Extended Universe has a great opportunity with Barry Allen’s solo adventure. To do it right, The Flash and it could become the film that fixes all the faults of the cinematographic universe, aspiring to a good structure and excellence of adventures with the characters of DC Comics; It will hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Andy Muschietti, Ezra Miller and their entire team have a long road ahead of them, a challenge that perhaps no other director and star of the DCEU has gone through. The promises and possibilities veer in all directions; the cinematic universe could be on the brink of a reboot capable of being completely awesome. Will it turn out to be Warner Bros. ‘best decision yet?

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. already has another Dark Knight on the way. The Batman is shaping up to be one of the Dark Knight’s greatest hits, a triumph for Warner Bros. and another memorable performance for Robert Pattinson, a star who has consolidated his figure in the training industry. The film will feature many famous characters from the comics, mostly villains, who will be in charge of making life impossible for our protagonist. What kinds of conflicts will Warner Bros’ new Batman face and resolve? We hope the film will cover themes never before exploited by the character’s big-screen adventures.

After many unexpected changes and events, The batman It will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. The film was delayed due to the pandemic but will be in theaters very soon.

