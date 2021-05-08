Jeffrey Dean Morgan still interested in playing Batman Flashpoint

To this day, the chances that Jeffrey dean morgan put himself back in the shoes of Thomas Wayne, as he did in “Batman v Superman”, for the film “The Flash” appears to be relatively low. The feature film dedicated to DC’s Scarlet Sprinter will take inspiration from the Flashpoint comics arc for its story, and that’s why Thomas Wayne’s return made sense. What’s more, for a while it did seem more than likely to see Morgan as Thomas in that movie. However, there have been many changes since then, and right now there is a lot of uncertainty about what will happen.

We know that the film will be an adaptation with many licenses of that arc of the comics, and for that reason, it is believed that perhaps the Thomas Wayne part of the comics will be replaced by another character, be Michael Keaton’s Batman. However, all that does not make Jeffrey Dean Morgan less eager to return for the role.

In a new interview, the actor, who in recent years has been participating in the series “The Walking Dead”, has expressed his desire to play Thomas Wayne or the bounty hunter and alien mercenary Lobo in a movie. That has happened when they have asked him which superhero would you like to play after his role in 2009’s “Watchmen”.

Top of my list has always been Batman. That has always been my favorite superhero. Talking about Flashpoint has been a lot of fun. I get asked a lot about it, I love the Flashpoint Batman story. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows how these franchises work? I guess I probably have like another two or three year window, and then I’m going to be too old. There is no way. So look, I’m available. Everyone knows that I am available. I say I’m available, I’ve been saying it for five years. We’ll see what happens. There are so many superheroes. I really liked Lobo. I really wanted to play Lobo for a long time.

That said, leave an even more striking comment:

I have something maybe cooking and I’ll let you know soon if it turns out to be, but I love the world of comics and I hope I can continue to play in this world for a long time.

That comment is very interesting, alluding to the fact that there is something “cooking” that he hopes to reveal very soon. Especially because as we say, there were not many indications that we actually went to see Thomas in the Flash movie. Is Jeffrey Dean Morgan perhaps referring to another movie? Do not forget that the actor would also participate in the third season of “The Boys.”

A drastically different portrayal of the heroes and villains of the DC Universe was seen in the 2011 Flashpoint comic series. Among them was a new Batman, this time Bruce Wayne’s father, Thomas, who now wears the hood and punishes Gotham City criminals after it was his son who died in that alley.