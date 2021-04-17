Jeffree Star Hospitalized, Suffers Car Incident | Instagram

They recently announced that the famous influencer Jeffree Star is in the hospital, after having suffered a car incidentWell, I end up turning to him, news that undoubtedly has everyone extremely concerned.

It is worth mentioning that as if it were a premonition, Jeffree Star had published in his Instagram stories an image where he appeared with a broken nose and wondered if that would be his new look.

And although he was joking, little did he know, since just a few hours later, the influencer with more than 13.6 million followers on the famous social network Instagram and more than 16.5 million subscribers on the platform of Youtube had a terrible car accident.

In addition, also from their Instagram stories, a third party published the condition of Jeffree Star and Daniel Lucas, Jeffree’s friend and with whom he had recently recorded a video, after the car accident they suffered in Wyoming.

It is worth mentioning that the information was confirmed by the TMZ entertainment portal, it indicates that the events occurred in Hat 6 Road, where he would have lost control of the vehicle and then overturned.

As the media learned with preliminary antecedents, there was no drug or alcohol consumption prior to the incident, however, they are also investigating whether there may have been excess speed.

As we mentioned earlier, in the car, Jeffree was with a friend, Daniel, who appears to have resulted in minor injuries.

On the other hand, Jeffree, also founder of the Jeffree Star Cosmetics line, had to wear a neck brace while lying on a stretcher.

A few hours ago, Jeffree and Daniel had a severe car accident and the car overturned 3 times after crashing, “wrote someone from their team on the social network.

Jeffree Star is an entrepreneur, makeup artist, youtuber, model, and singer-songwriter of American pop, who began his musical career on MySpace with more than 100 million views of his music.

Currently, he is known for his Jeffree Star Cosmetics makeup line, his YouTube channel, and his transgression, gender-bending appearance, and outgoing personality.

In addition, as if that were not enough, she has stood out in the industry for her aesthetic skills and modeling career.

Jeffree Star gained popularity through the MySpace website to promote both his music and his fashion design career.

Star also uses MySpace as a blog about her life while making social comments about “self-image and confidence,” fame, beauty, and life.

Star had built a fan base on various websites, but convinced many to join him on MySpace, giving his MySpace profile a large number of “friends” since its inception.

Your photo shoots in Myspace they would often reach more than 50,000 comments when posted, and in November 2006, she was recognized as a MySpace Personality for Most Connected Profile.

Star also rose to fame as one of the most popular unsigned artists with the daily rankings placing him in the top tier on the social network.

It was on November 1, 2006, when Star performed on the same Los Angeles bill “Dirty Sanchez” at the after-Halloween show at La Key Club’s bar.

Jeffree Star has toured with Peaches, as well as Cyndi Lauper, Metro Station, Breathe Carolina, Dr. Manhattan, Schoolyard Heroes, and Ultraviolet Sound.

On March 13, 2007, Jeffree Star released his debut EP Plastic Surgery Slumber Party which was produced by Ultraviolet Sound.

The record topped the iTunes dance charts at number one and has consistently topped iTunes dance charts at # 1, hovering above household names such as Justin Timberlake and Cascada.

Furthermore, the Star’s MySpace page has 25 million views of the party’s “Plastic Surgery Slumber” as of July 2007.