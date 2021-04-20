Jeffree Star hospitalized after serious car accident

“A few hours ago, Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more information. Very grateful that they are both alive,” it reads in the Twitter post.

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq – Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

According to reports, Jeffree’s car circled three times in the air after having passed over black ice. For the moment, the makeup artist is stable but has several injuries.

Fortunately, Daniel Lucas is in better shape as suffered fewer injuries. They are both in the Wyoming Medical Center.