Former federal deputy and PTB national president, Roberto Jefferson, one of Jair Bolsonaro’s most recent allies in his attempt to approach representatives of Centrão in exchange for support, recommended that the president dismiss all ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) , although there is no legal basis for this, and revoke the concessions linked to the Globo group.

In his Twitter account, he said that “Bolsonaro, in order to serve the people and take the reins of the government, needs two urgent attitudes: to dismiss and replace the 11 ministers of the STF, cursed inheritance. Now he needs to revoke all concessions of radio and TV from GLOBO concessionaires. If you don’t, it will fall. “

In the sequence, Jefferson posted a photo holding a gun and wrote: “I am preparing to fight the good fight. Against communism, against dictatorship, against tyranny, against traitors, against the sellers of the Fatherland. Brazil above all. God above all “.

The publication of the photo, in the opinion of the jurist Adib Kassouf Sad, specialist in Administrative Law, accompanied by the text in which the former deputy mentions the word “combat” can be interpreted as a call to violence. “When he combines the use of a machine gun with the call for combat, one can have the impression that it is a call to use weapons. Let’s not forget that Roberto Jafferson is president of a party, he exercises some kind leadership over a group of people “, he points out.

If it cannot be classified as “apology for crime”, the ex-congressman’s gesture, according to Sad, is not recommended. “As an opinion maker in his party group he should be more cautious and not slip into the criminal issue that way. Even more so in the current moment in which we live, where dialogue, respect has not been standard.”

The lawyer David Tangerino, professor of Criminal Law at FGV-SP and Uerj, explains that there is no legal provision for a Brazilian president to fire the 11 STF ministers, except through a coup. “There is an indication there, but that does not mean that he is calling on people to commit a crime. He is defending an authoritarian, anti-democratic position, but still within his opinion and ideology,” he says.

Centrão

Jefferson, one of the representatives of the Centrão that Bolsonaro has been trying to approach recently, became famous for denouncing the scheme of the monthly allowance and had his mandate revoked in 2005. His approach to the president gained strength after he stated, in a Live shared by Bolsonaro, that the performance of the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), can generate the impeachment of Bolsonaro.

“Maia empties the president’s agenda and builds his own, taking the legal, constitutional and political powers conferred on Bolsonaro, starting to exercise the Presidency of the Republic, a position for which he was not elected. The weakening (of Bolsonaro) can generate the impeachment “, said on the occasion, less than a month ago, the ex-deputy, who today presides over the PTB, a party that once hosted Bolsonaro. /COLLABORATED ADRIANA FERRAZ

