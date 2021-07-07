Jefferson Pérez is hopeful that there will be medals for Ecuador in Tokyo

07/07/2021 at 03:09 CEST

. / Guayaquil

Jefferson Perez, winner of gold in the 20 kilometer march in Atlanta 1996 and silver in Beijing 2008 trusts that the Ecuadorian delegation will win medals in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to the quantity and quality of athletes who will represent the country. “I am hopeful that a work of many years can be carried out, by athletes, families, coaches, leaders, private companies and sports organizations. It has been 25 years since we had our first Olympic medal and about 14 have already passed. years since we obtained the last one, “Pérez said Tuesday in statements reproduced by the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee (COE).

After Pérez’s participation in several Olympic games, Ecuador will lead a full team of walkers for the first time, nine in total: three women for the 20 kilometers, three in the same men’s event and three men for the 50 kilometers. “That it will be the largest (Ecuadorian delegation) in history, because every four years we must improve, which is going to be the delegation that will probably achieve the best results in history, we are hopeful and we have faith that that will happen.” He added in a visit to the COE headquarters in Guayaquil.

The historic Ecuadorian walker said that if new Olympic medals are achieved “we are going to feel a huge, gigantic happiness, it means that we are putting new paradigms, Ecuador will not only have two Olympic medals, it can already be said Ecuador already has a third, a fourth or fifth; and today I think that is what we need. ” Then he assured that the best medal is that of honesty and transparency. “A few years ago I was a candidate for a dignity in Cuenca, a man told me that he met my grandfather and the best thing he remembered about him was that, in addition to making good quality shoes, he was very true to his word. For me That was the best inheritance that my grandfather left me, that someone after decades, my grandfather passed away at the age of 90, today tell me: your grandfather was compliant, he was honest, “he said. Then he insisted that if a medal has been obtained “by the wrong path, sooner or later you will feel ashamed of that. We should be proud that Ecuadorian athletes are working people, of ñeque (perseverance)”.

Pérez, in addition to being the Ecuador’s first Olympic champion, forged a career full of records, world medals, Pan-American titles and the Olympic Cycle that maintain him to date as an international benchmark with one of the best walking techniques in history, highlighted by national sports organizations as “the best Ecuadorian athlete of all time “.