Peruvian striker for Russia’s Lokomotiv, Jefferson Farfán tested positive for the COVID-19 and for the moment he is in good health, without his admission to a hospital center having been necessary.

Anatoli Mescheriakov, chairman of the board of the Russian cadre, indicated that they are in the process of determining the procedure to safeguard the health of the “Foquita”.

“He contracted the coronavirus, he is in Moscow. He has not yet been hospitalized, a decision is being made according to the recommendations of the authorities and the doctors. We wish him a speedy recovery”, declared the portal rsport.ru.

Likewise, the leader of the Russian team explained that the element of the selected one from Peru was the only element of the squad that tested positive.

“All the other players are fine, Jefferson has not contacted anyone,” he said.

AJ

.