Jefferson Farfán returns to Alianza Lima, more than € 20 million moved in transfers

94 times Peruvian international

Peruvian attacker Jefferson Farfán was introduced as a new player for Alianza de Lima in Liga 1 Betsson, with which the veteran returns to the capital of the country 17 years later. ‘La Foquita’ signed a contract until December 31, 2022.

Farfán, 36, had been without a team since his time at Lokomotiv Moscow ended last August and recently refused to sign for Deportivo Municipal de Lima, the club where he was formed.

The 94 times international with Peru, he had always publicly expressed his desire to finish his career at Alianza Lima with his friend and teammate Paolo Guerrero, although the forward still plays for Internacional de Porto Alegre.

“This decision to return to my house was mine and especially my family who is a huge fan of this team,” he said in his presentation in which he said that Paolo Guerrero wants to play abroad until he is 40 years old, but that he will try to convince him to return to Alianza Lima.

Farfán was waiting for an offer that would convince him to continue his career and be fit to play for the Peruvian team the next days of the qualifying heats for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Jefferson Farfán has moved 20.5 million euros in transfers

Throughout his career, Jefferson Farfán has moved 20.5 million euros in signings. In 2004 he was transferred from Alianza de Lima to PSV Eindhoven, in exchange for 3.5 million euros in what was his first experience in Europe. Four years later, Farfán went to German Schalke in exchange for 10 million euros. That was when it reached its highest market value: € 14.5 million.

He played seven seasons in the Bundesliga as a whole, before being transferred to Al-Jazeera in Abu Dhabi for 7 million euros. In January 2017, he arrived for free at Lokomotiv Moscow, his last team until yesterday.

#VETO! – Club Alianza Lima (@ClubALoficial) March 23, 2021

