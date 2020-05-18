Jefferson Farfán He was calm after testing positive for a coronavirus test. The attacker of the Peruvian Selection He also announced that, although he is respecting a strict quarantine, this did not mean that the restart of the Bundesliga, a tournament that he enjoyed as one more fan, was lost.

The ’10 ′ of the Peruvian Selection He is aware of the concern that the confirmation of his positive for COVID-19 generated in soccer lovers, so he saw fit to go out and clear up some rumors that could be created as a result of his recent diagnosis.

“Thank you all for your messages and concern. Thank God, I feel super good, strong and calm. I am isolated in my house as a precaution, quarantining, but happy watching soccer and knowing that I am very well. We remain strong, focused on the objectives, my goals, on my return to the courts. See you soon … ” Jefferson Farfán on his Instagram account.

With this, Jefferson Farfán It calms his family, friends and followers, who were very concerned about the magnitude of the disease and the consequences that it could lead to in one of the most beloved footballers throughout the history of Peruvian soccer.

Farfán gave details of his state of health. (Instagram)

Lokomotiv’s doctor released Jefferson Farfán’s symptoms

Lokomotiv’s doctor, Sergey Khaikin, explained in detail what the Peruvian is experiencing in Russia and the measures being taken for his speedy recovery.

“Jefferson Farfán It has the easiest CT classification of the disease. CT-1. There are two small foci of pneumonitis characteristic of this species. What are the symptoms? Headache, muscle aches, in the back. And the temperature is 37.9 and 37.5. Consequently, his antibody test is negative and his PCR test is positive, which was sent to Rospotrebnadzor for confirmation, “the doctor told Sport Express.

Lokomotiv’s encouragement for Jefferson Farfán

The Russian team reported on the state of the Peruvian soccer player and also took the opportunity to wish him a good recovery. “Our player, Jefferson Farfánhas been diagnosed with coronavirus. We wish you good health, Jeff! Get well soon! ”, They pointed out.

What did the Lokomotiv president say about Jefferson Farfán’s coronavirus positive?

Anatoly Meshcheryakov, head of the Moscow club, provided details of Farfán’s positive in an interview with the local agency RIA Novosti. “Yes, he contracted the coronavirus. He is in Moscow. He has not yet been hospitalized, a decision is being made according to the recommendations of the authorities and doctors. We wish him a speedy recovery, ”he said.

